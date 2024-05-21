Sachetta LLC Acquires New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of WFC traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $61.62. 4,851,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,508,092. The company has a market capitalization of $214.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
