Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 5,800 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. 1,871,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

