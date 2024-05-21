Sachetta LLC Buys New Shares in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SRTS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 128,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRTS

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.