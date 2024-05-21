Sachetta LLC Buys Shares of 1,488 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

MPC traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.41. 665,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,683. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

