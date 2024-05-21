Sachetta LLC Invests $168,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,616,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,475,998. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

