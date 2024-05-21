Sachetta LLC Invests $340,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. 801,270 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.