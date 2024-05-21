Sachetta LLC Invests $404,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
IVW traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,232. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
