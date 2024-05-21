Sachetta LLC Invests $404,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVW traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,232. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.