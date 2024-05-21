Sachetta LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.57. 210,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.