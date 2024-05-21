Sachetta LLC Purchases New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.06 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.46.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

