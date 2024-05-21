Sachetta LLC Purchases Shares of 3,224 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,224 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Devon Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 86,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,460,000 after purchasing an additional 697,849 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DVN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. 1,115,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,528,611. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

