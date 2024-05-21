Sachetta LLC Purchases Shares of 729 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 809,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Truefg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,710. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.81.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

