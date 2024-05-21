Sachetta LLC Takes $185,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,415,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

