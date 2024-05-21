Sachetta LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Marriott International by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.28. The stock had a trading volume of 164,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,221. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average is $232.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,431 shares of company stock worth $7,071,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.