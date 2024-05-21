Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.4% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 5,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Salesforce by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total transaction of $4,293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,527,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,320,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total transaction of $4,293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,527,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,320,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $589,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,499 shares of company stock worth $186,213,784 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

