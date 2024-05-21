Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $35.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.51. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in JD.com by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.