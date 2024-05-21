Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Savara from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 93,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,833. Savara has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $588.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

