Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $9.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 163.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SVRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Savara has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the third quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Savara during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

