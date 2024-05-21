SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $198.41 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.36.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

