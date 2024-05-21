SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Issue $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
SBA Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
SBA Communications stock opened at $198.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Rumble Stock Gets Ready to Rumble in its Second Quarter
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- International Game Technology Isn’t Playing Games With Guidance
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Arista Networks Advances the Era of AI and Microperimeters
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.