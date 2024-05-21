Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.37

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.37 and last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 228408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,792,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after buying an additional 487,140 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

