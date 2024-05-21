Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lifted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,385. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $95.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

