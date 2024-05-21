Scotiabank Boosts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $21.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $34,984,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

