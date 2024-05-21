Scotiabank Cuts ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$54.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$68.00 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$62.00.

TSE:ATS opened at C$47.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.33. ATS has a twelve month low of C$41.12 and a twelve month high of C$64.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.45.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

