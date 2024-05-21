Scotiabank Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$53.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark raised shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.56.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$54.18.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0016598 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

