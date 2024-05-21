SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $5.18 on Friday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.92.
SeaChange International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.