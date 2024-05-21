SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $5.18 on Friday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

