Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Down to $96.81

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.81, but opened at $93.72. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $94.07, with a volume of 616,977 shares trading hands.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 194.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 36,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

