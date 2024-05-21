Seven Mile Advisory Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 258,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 77,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,687. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

