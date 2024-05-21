Seven Mile Advisory Buys 1,115 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $103.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

