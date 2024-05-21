Seven Mile Advisory Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $79.81. 2,672,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

