Seven Mile Advisory Has $388,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in NIKE were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $92.82. 7,799,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,273,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

