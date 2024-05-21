Seven Mile Advisory Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Intuit were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,664,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP grew its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $667.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,741. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.59.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

