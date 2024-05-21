Seven Mile Advisory Makes New $239,000 Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Stellantis by 23.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,357,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,079. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Stellantis

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.