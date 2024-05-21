Seven Mile Advisory Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA RSPT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. 253,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,413. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
