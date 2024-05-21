Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 40 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $14.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,399.20. 1,507,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,313.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,190.66. The company has a market cap of $648.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.12 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

