Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 64 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $219.36. 145,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.