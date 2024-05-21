Seven Mile Advisory Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

