Seven Mile Advisory Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. 10,883,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,921,829. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

