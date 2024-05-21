Seven Mile Advisory Sells 137 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,944,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 206,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $181.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.