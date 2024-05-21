Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

Shares of LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,517 ($19.28) on Tuesday. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 980.10 ($12.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,518 ($19.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,330.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,207.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,756.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gamma Communications

In other news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 16,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.69), for a total value of £210,276.95 ($267,255.91). Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

