Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Judges Scientific Stock Down 7.7 %

Judges Scientific stock opened at £107.50 ($136.63) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £111.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £713.80 million, a PE ratio of 7,517.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,300 ($92.78) and a fifty-two week high of £122.50 ($155.69).

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Judges Scientific

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of £109.41 ($139.06), for a total value of £109,410 ($139,056.94). In other Judges Scientific news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($142.35), for a total transaction of £2,287,488 ($2,907,330.96). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.41 ($139.06), for a total value of £109,410 ($139,056.94). Company insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.