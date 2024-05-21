Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Up 4.4%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 17,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 215,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $717.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,862,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

