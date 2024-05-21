SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.70

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.70 and last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 146867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.68.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$83.49 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.8481605 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

