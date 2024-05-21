Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $28.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

SIX opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $28.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,984 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,700,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,061,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

