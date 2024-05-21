Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,180 ($27.71) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Smiths Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SMIN traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,738 ($22.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,228. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,636.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,776.50 ($22.58). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,644.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,654.92.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

In related news, insider Richard Howes bought 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,603 ($20.37) per share, with a total value of £1,779.33 ($2,261.48). Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

