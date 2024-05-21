Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.