SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 1.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 8,307,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 51,981,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

