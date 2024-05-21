Solomon Soquar Buys 10,000 Shares of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Stock

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Soquar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($26,054.91).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON BRSA traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 202 ($2.57). The stock had a trading volume of 238,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,682. The company has a market cap of £155.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.36. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 172.50 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 207 ($2.63).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

