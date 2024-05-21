Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.91

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.91 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 332256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Southern Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

