Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $840.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $112.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,982.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

