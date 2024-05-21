SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,892 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $35,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. 1,341,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

